Bengaluru court issues summons to Kumaraswamy in land de-notification case

A special court here has issued summons to former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to appear for questioning in connection with a land de-notification case. The Special Court for Elected Representatives issued the summons on Wednesday, directing Kumaraswamy to appear for questioning on October 4.

On July 20, Special Judge Ramachandra D Huddar had rejected the B report (closure report) of the Lokayukta police in the case, where it had cited lack of evidence. The court issued the summons to Kumaraswamy in connection with a complaint made in 2007 to the Lokayukta, alleging he had illegally denotified land in Banashankari's Halagevaderahalli village during his stint as the chief minister.

The complaint had been filed by one M Mahadeva Swamy from Santhemarahalli in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. (ANI)

