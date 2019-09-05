Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 5 WB- MEGHWAL ECONOMY Govt will not allow economy to weaken : Meghwal Kolkata: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Thursday said the Centre will do everything to ensure that the economy remains on track and is not weakened so that the country reaches it target of USD five trillion economy.

CAL 6 OD-RAIN Heavy rain forecast in Odisha Bhubaneswar: With heavy rain likely to batter many parts of Odisha till Sunday due to a low pressure area, the Meteorological Centre here on Thursday warned of possible flash flood and landslide in some hilly areas of the state. CAL 7 WB-NRC RESOLUTION BJP BJP to oppose resolution against NRC in WB assembly Kolkata: BJP will oppose tooth and nail the resolution against NRC to be brought by ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Congress and Left Front jointly in the West Bengal Assembly, a saffron party leader said on Thursday.

LGC 1 WB-HC-MUKUL ROY HC to hear Mukul Roy's anticipatory bail plea on Friday Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday will hear an anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Mukul Roy in a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership. LGC 2 WB-HC-SHAH RUKH In plea for CBI probe against IIPM, HC asks Shah Rukh Khan to file affidavit Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to file an affidavit explaining his relation with the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), against which a CBI probe has been sought for allegedly misleading and duping students.

CES 4 BH-JUDGE-SECURITY FIR Judge beat me up, tore off my uniform : alleges cop deployed in his security Katihar: A policeman deployed in the security of a senior judicial officer here has accused the judge of assaulting him and tearing off his uniform in a fit of rage over his vehicle getting stuck in a traffic jam, an official said on Thursday. CES 10 WB-COLLAPSE-KMRC-MINISTER Damage to houses due to Metro work: Railway minister's intervention sought Kolkata: West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Thursday demanded the Railway minister Piyush Goyal's intervention into the damage to several houses in central Kolkata caused by a tunnel boring work for the East West Metro corridor, leading to the evacuation of over 400 people..

