Alleged thief specialising in stealing valuables from car arrested

A man, accused of breaking car windows with slingshot to lift valuables like laptops, mobile phones from inside it, was arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Imtiaz and was nabbed near Sector 90 roundabout by a team from Surajpur police station, a senior official said.

“Imtiaz, in his 20s, used slingshot to break windows of cars and other vehicles with an intention to lift whatever valuables he would find in them. He hails from Jaitpur in Delhi, but was operating in Greater Noida,” Greater Noida Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh told reporters. Stolen items recovered from his possession include a scooter, a laptop and a sling shot with its ammunition besides cash Rs 3,100, Singh said.

The accused has been booked on charges of committing theft and mischief respectively under sections 379 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the police said. PTI KIS

