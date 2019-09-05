International Development News
Development News Edition
NDMC inspector 'harassed' by AAP MLA, his associates in Azadpur

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 21:23 IST
A North Delhi Municipal Corporation inspector was allegedly harassed by an Aam Aadmi Party MLA and his associates in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Thursday, police said. After getting information about the incident, a police team went to the spot and found NDMC Inspector Ravinder Kumar Gupta injured.

Gupta was taken to BJRM hospital in Jahangir Puri for medical examination. He told police that he was supervising cleaning work in Lal Bagh, Azadpur where he was abused and beaten by MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and his associates, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. Further investigation is on, they added.

COUNTRY : India
