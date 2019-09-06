International Development News
Home guard dies while trying to pull out buffalo from well in UP village

PTI Hathras
Updated: 06-09-2019 15:48 IST
A home guard was killed while trying to pull out a buffalo from a well in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the district's Vaan village on Thursday evening, they said.

The buffalo had fallen into the well and some people informed the police. After this, home guard Satyapal Singh (45) rushed to the spot, the police said. Singh tied a rope around himself and entered the well to save the buffalo but the rope snapped midway. He fell down and died due to suspected inhalation of a poisonous gas, they said.

Later, bodies of Singh and the buffalo were retrieved with the help of a crane, they added. Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

COUNTRY : India
