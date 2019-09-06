Dengue claimed 17 lives so far in WB, thousands affected: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said 17 persons have died of dengue so far this year, and around 10,500 people are affected by the vector-borne disease in the state. Urging opposition parties to come forward in spreading awareness about dengue, Banerjee, who is also in charge of the state's health department, said the districts along the India-Bangladesh border are the worst affected.

"All of us need to play a positive role in combating the problem of dengue. The matter should not be politicised. So far... 13 people have died in government hospitals and four in private facilities till September 5," the chief minister said in the assembly.

She said the dengue virus is being transmitted mostly by people crossing over to the state from Bangladesh. Asked if the CM would speak to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the issue, Banerjee said only the external affairs ministry is authorised to do so.

The chief minister said the West Bengal Health Department has released about three crore guppy fish into water bodies for destroying mosquito larvae. It has also used 'bio-spray' to combat the vector-borne disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)