J-K: BJP state president Ravinder Raina chairs meeting with village headmen

Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina held a meeting on Friday with all the Panch and Sarpanch of Kashmir Valley in Srinagar. Raina told ANI, "People of valley are our people and it's the duty of every Indian citizen to respect the Kashmiri people as they are also the part of this country like us. So today, I'm here to tell them how Panch and Sarpanch can strengthen their powers. They are the important players in the villages."

"People here have realised the importance of abrogation of Article 370. Panch and Sarpanch of the valley will make a big contribution to the development of the state. The development of the villages will make the state strong," Raina added. A Sarpanch present at the meeting said, "The purpose of this interaction which was to make all the panch and sarpanch aware about Block Developmental Council (BDC) elections will be held in the month of October or November."

"The interaction was also to sort out the daily issues which the panch and sarpanch are facing regarding the developmental works and other activities in the state," Sarpanch added. (ANI)

