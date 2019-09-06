Delhi: Woman filmed in changing room; FIR lodged

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a shopkeeper in Greater Kailash M-Block market for allegedly filming a woman while she was trying on clothes. No arrests have been made so far. According to the complainant, on August 31, while trying on garments in the GK-1 M-Block market's shop, she was suddenly directed by a female staffer to move to another room as the room that she was occupying had a CCTV camera.

The woman further stated that she was being insisted to move to the other room in a half-clothed condition. "I was extremely violated and was in a state of shock. I came out of the room and asked the shop owner why I was directed to that room when the changing room was on the other side. He did not respond," she said. The complainant later demanded the CCTV footage be deleted permanently and also called the police.

After initial reluctance, the man relented and claimed that the footage was deleted before the police arrived on the spot, the woman said. An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday at GK-1 Police station. The police have also stated that footage of several women has been found in the shop's CCTV records.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

