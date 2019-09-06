Get 1L tonnes of urea immediately for farmers; CM to officials Hyderabad, Sept 6 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday instructed officials concerned to immediately arrange for the supply of one lakh tonnes of urea for farmers in the next three or four days. He also instructed that urea stocks lifted from ports not be kept at the stock points and instead, be directly supplied to the villages, an official release said.

"The Chief Minister instructed that about one-lakh tonnes of urea should be made available in the next three to four days and farmers should not be kept waiting for urea, it said. Rao held a high-level review meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday on the supply of urea to farmers.

The Agriculture Department, keeping in view the demand from famers, has placed orders for urea procurement with several private companies and there was some delay as the nutrient is transported by ships, the release said. Rao requested South Central Railway to arrange for 25 special goods trains to transport urea stocks from various ports to Telangana districts, to which the latter agreed.

The CM also instructed officials to use the services of 3,000 trucks, besides the goods trains, to get urea from ports to the state, the release said..

