MP rains: Minor girl, infant killed in wall collapse in Jhabua

Two children were killed onFriday after the wall of a house caved in due to heavy rainsin Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, an official said

Payal (7) and Piku (11 months) were near a mud wall inNinama Falia village at around 11am when it collapsed, saidKakanwani police station in charge KL Tripathi

"The wall collapsed possibly due to heavy rains andresultant moisture. The bodies have been handed over to thefamilies after post mortem," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)