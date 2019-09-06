Maha man kills wife, dumps body by the road in Mankhurd

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife in suburban Mankhurd, police said. The body of Noor Begum was found with severe injuries to the head near a road on Thursday, an official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on her husband Mohammad Khaleel. The couple would often quarrel as he suspected the victim's character. After a fight on Wednesday, Khaleel killed her," he said.

Khaleel has confessed to the killing, he claimed..

