Maha man kills wife, dumps body by the road in Mankhurd

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 06-09-2019 20:15 IST
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife in suburban Mankhurd, police said. The body of Noor Begum was found with severe injuries to the head near a road on Thursday, an official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on her husband Mohammad Khaleel. The couple would often quarrel as he suspected the victim's character. After a fight on Wednesday, Khaleel killed her," he said.

Khaleel has confessed to the killing, he claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
