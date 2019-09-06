Army chief meets family of Param Vir Chakra awardee late Capt G S Salaria

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday interacted with the family members of Param Vir Chakra awardee late Capt G S Salaria. General Rawat conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the Army and the nation to the close relatives of the war hero, a defence spokesman said.

He was accompanied by the general officer commanding (GOC) of Rising Star Corps. Salaria was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the line of duty during his tenure with his unit, "Third Battalion, the First Gorkha Rifles", deployed in Congo as part of UN Peacekeeping Force in 1961.

The year 2019 is being celebrated as "Year of The Next of Kin", during which the entire Indian Army is reaching out and ensuring the well being and welfare of the family members of deceased soldiers. General Rawat was also briefed about the operational preparedness of the Rising Star Corps, the spokesman added.

