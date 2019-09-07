Professor found dead in Odisha's Sambalpur

A 47-year-old professor was found dead at his quarters in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said. The deceased has been identified as Hrudananda Pradhan, a political science professor at PDA College in Mura under Sason police station limits.

Pradhan was found dead on Friday with multiple injuries and hands tied behind his back, Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said. He said though prima facie it seems to be a case of murder, police is investigating all the angles.

He used to live alone in the quarters, Udgata said, adding they have seized a bloodied club from the quarters and registered a case. The incident occurred after Pradhan returned to his quarters from his village in Deogarh district on Wednesday and took classes on Thursday, he said..

