Sub-committee for development & revival of mutts in Puri

The Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee has proposed the creation of a sub-committee for the development and revival of ancient mutts (monasteries) in Puri, officials said on Saturday. The Puri district administration is carrying out an eviction drive in the area close to the Jagannath temple in which some mutts have been demolished.

The managing committee met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divya Singh Deb Kumar and decided that the proposed sub-committee for the development of mutts, will coordinate between the mutts in Puri and the temple administration for their development and revival, the official said. The managing committee decided to approach the state government with five developmental projects including demarcation of chariot path or 'Ratha Dana' as heritage corridor.

The other development projects are a park at Jagannath Ballav, peripheral development of the Jagannath temple, development of Gundicha temple and a model gurukul for the training of servitors. The proposed gurukul would be set up on 12 acres of land.

The managing committee expressed concern over holding the annual Rath Jatra of Lord Jagannath on separate dates in various places. The meeting resolved that Lord Jagannath's Rath Jatra should be conducted across the world on one date according to the Hindu almanac.

It should be held on the same day which is the second day of Ashadha month Suklua Pakshya. Letters will be written in this regard to other states where the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath is celebrated, the official added..

