Country proud of ISRO: Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said that the country was proud of the ISRO "even though ups and downs are part of our life". ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

In a statement issued here, Das said the country is proud of the hard work and achievements of ISRO scientists. "Chandrayaan Mission was very inspirational and unprecedented even though ups and downs are part of our lives," he said.

"ISRO has given an opportunity to the country to celebrate and would be successful in its mission," Das said and wished good luck to the scientists..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)