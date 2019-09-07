Goa: Digambar Kamat pays homage to former MLA Victoria Fernandes

Leader of Opposition in Goa Legislative Assembly, Digambar Kamat offered tributes to former Deputy Speaker and MLA Victoria Fernandes who passed away on Saturday morning aged 85. "Pained by the passing away of former Deputy Speaker, Minister & Santacruz MLA Victoria Fernandes. Mami was always a fighter and stood by the downtrodden. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace," Kamat said in a statement.

"She was always on her toes to take up issues pertaining to poor and downtrodden. She fought till the end to take a particular cause to its logical conclusion. She has immensely contributed for preserving the cultural identity of Goa. Her active participation in Konkani Movement and other agitations will always inspire generations to come," he added. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also mourned the demise of the veteran leader and recalled her contributions as a Minister, Deputy Speaker and as an MLA. (ANI)

