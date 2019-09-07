Hubby booked for abetting suicide of wife

An FIR has been registered by city police against the husband and in-laws of a 28-year-old woman, days after she allegedly killed her two children before committing suicide, police said on Saturday. The FIR also names a Gujarat police officer for allegedly not acting on the complaint of the deceased, Sita Vavia.

Sita had allegedly strangulated her children--Lakshya (5) and Rudra (4)--to death before ending her life on September 1 at her residence in Kasarvedavali area of Thane in Maharashtra. In his complaint filed with Kasarvedavli police, Sita's brother claimed that his sister was harassed by her husband Rajesh and his parents since their marriage in 2011 for dowry.

A complaint was registered on October 10,2017 with Rapar police station in Gujarat. "Sita had also complained to the DGP, Gujarat," a Kasarvedavali police station official said quoting the complaint filed by her brother.

According to the complainant, his brother-in-law had threatened his sister on February 25, 2019. "Rajesh and his friend had beaten up the victim's mother and threatened to kill her on August 5," he said, adding that a case was registered in Rapar police station.

The complainant claimed that a Rapar police station sub-inspector didn't take any action against Rajesh and his parents. "The FIR Names Rajesh Vavia, his parents Modiben and Khimji, Pravin Vavia, a PSI (identified only as Chowdhari) and Habua Sodha," he said, adding that they are booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)