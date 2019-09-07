NSA Doval orders shifting of baby Asma injured in Sopore terrorists attack to Delhi AIIMS

NSA Ajit Doval on Saturday ordered the shifting of two and a half-year-old girl Asma Jaan, who sustained injuries in yesterday's terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, to AIIMS in New Delhi. Doval has asked the concerned authorities to bring Asma to AIIMS in Delhi for better medical care after he learned about her critical condition.

In an interaction with journalists on Saturday, Doval briefed the gathering about the attack in which the baby girl Asma got injured. "More than 750 trucks are moving daily from Srinagar, yesterday two terrorists came, they wanted to target a prominent fruit merchant Hamidullah Rather. They could not find him as he went to offer Namaz or something. So they took two of his workers to his home five kilometres inside Sopore where they shot at his son Mohammed Irshad and also fired upon his two and a half-year-old daughter Asma Jaan", Doval said.

"Both Pakistani terrorists had pistols and were speaking Punjabi, both are absconding", he added. Doval also spoke about another incident to unravel Pakistan's nefarious agenda to create disturbance in the Valley and said, "Another incident happened where a shopkeeper was trying to open his shop, he was shot by terrorists. Pakistan is trying to create a situation and then tell the international community that there is unrest. Pakistan is indulging in false and black propaganda and some uninformed people are taking one or two incidents as public opinion."

Earlier in the day, Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary had tweeted that Asma will be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance for advanced medical aid. "Baby Asma of 30 months is among the injured in a militant attack on fruits merchants in Sopore. She didn't deserve this. We've put in all efforts to get an air ambulance ASAP to take her Delhi for advanced medical attention," Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary said in a tweet.

Asma is among three other injured who were attacked by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore district on Friday. (ANI)

