Punjab: Telecast of 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' suspended after Valmiki community's protest

The telecast of famed television serial "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" on Color TV channel was suspended with immediate effect in Punjab district on Friday in the wake of the widespread protests by the Valmiki community over alleged misrepresentation of facts in the serial. The suspension order, passed by District Magistrate Shivdular Singh Dhillon, stated that the leaders of the community have alleged that the serial is showing "wrong facts about Bhagwan Valmikiji", which has hurt their religious sentiments.

"If the screening of this serial is allowed to be continued in the district, there is a very strong apprehension of communal and caste-based tensions among different sections of the society leading to disruption of peace, public tranquillity and communal harmony," the order stated. If the serial is telecast, the order submitted that it might lead to "large scale violence and damage to public and private property."

The Valmiki community has also submitted a memorandum demanding action against the TV channel for distorting the history of Valmiki Ramayan. Earlier today, people of the community staged a wide-spread protest against the telecast of the serial, across the state and demanded its withdrawal. They also called a Punjab Bandh today. (ANI)

