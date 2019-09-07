Three die in UP road accident

Three men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Beniganj road near Jamu village here, police said on Saturday.

Umesh (19), Karan (18) and Ram (20) were returning after attending a ceremony to immerse lord Ganesha's idol when the accident occurred on Friday, ASP (east) Gyananjay Singh said.

They were taken to a community health centre from where they were referred to a Lucknow hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way, the ASP added.

