Swimming coach arrested for molesting minor girl brought to Goa from New Delhi

Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, who was arrested from New Delhi for allegedly raping a 16-year-old swimmer, was brought to Goa on Saturday late night. The accused was brought to Goa by a flight.

Ganguly, who was absconding ever since the case was registered against him, was arrested on Friday from Kashmere Gate area in New Delhi. The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has also banned Ganguly from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India after videos and photographs of him allegedly molesting a minor girl surfaced on the internet.

The victim's father had also approached Rishra Police Station in Hoogly district of West Bengal with a complaint against the swimming coach. The matter was taken by North Goa District Police since the alleged place of occurrence was in Mapusa, Goa.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also took cognisance into the matter. Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had earlier said, "A criminal action should be taken against the accused Surajit Ganguly."

Notably, Ganguly had won 12 medals in international swimming competitions with the first coming at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984. (ANI)

