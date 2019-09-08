Bike rally to be flagged off on Oct 6 to spread Guru Nanak Dev's message of peace, humanity

To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a bike rally will be flagged off on October 6 from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi which will culminate at Gurdwara Fateh Garh Sahib in Punjab. The event is an effort of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to spread Guru Nanak Dev's message of affection, peace and humanity.

Named as "Sarbat Da Bhalla Bike Rally", the riders will cover a distance of 250 kilometres in around 12 hours time period and will make brief halts at five places at Kundli Border, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala and Fateh Garh Sahib, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh told ANI. He said such programmes highlighting Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy and teachings would motivate younger generations to follow the Sikh ethos of serving people without any discrimination of region, religion, race or caste.

Over thousands turbaned Sikh bikers and persons of different faiths would participate in the rally, Singh added. The bikers will also be provided with knowledge regarding the teachings, philosophy and life of Guru Nanak Dev. The event will be decorated with logos and posters highlighting various aspects of Guru Nanak Dev life, his teachings and messages.

But the participants will have to bear their own expenditures, including fuel and other expenses. The DSGMC is also planning to run a multimedia campaign to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary. In order to popularise the initiative, the Committee has decided to involve Sikh celebrities that would help in making the event trend on social media.

A special application is also being developed to create a network of Sikh organisations, Singh Sabhas and NGOs to come forward and join hands with the DSGMC for the celebrations of the event. This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the great saint and founder of the Sikh faith. Guru Nanak's teachings of love, peace and brotherhood hold universal appeal. (ANI)

