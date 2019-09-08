Maha: MNS worker arrested for assaulting cops in Palghar

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionary was held on Saturday for allegedly manhandling policemen during Ganpati celebrations in Vangaon area of Palghar district, an official said. Vangaon police assistant inspector Rakesh Pagare identified the accused as Mohsin Noor Mohammad Shaikh who claimed to be the deputy district head of MNS' Dahanu unit.

"Late Friday night we received a call that some people were gambling at a Ganpati pandal. We reached there and detained some people. While they were being taken to the police station, Shaikh came and misbehaved and manhandled some of the police staff present," he said. Shaikh was arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC and remanded in judicial custody, he added.

