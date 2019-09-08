International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jeweller shot at, looted in Pratapgarh

PTI Pratapgarh
Updated: 08-09-2019 15:12 IST
Jeweller shot at, looted in Pratapgarh

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some unidentified men allegedly shot at a jeweler in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and fled with his bag containing ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh, police said on Sunday. The assailants stopped Amit Soni at Besahu village in the Raniganj area on Saturday and tried to snatch his bag. But when the jeweler resisted, they shot at him, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Prasad Dwivedi said.

Soni was seriously injured and was sent to the district hospital, from where he was later referred to Allahabad. A case will be registered and an investigation is on, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019