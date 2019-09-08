Bike rally to mark 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder

Over 1,500 bikers will take part in a mega rally from Delhi to Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab to spread Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's message of peace and harmony on his 550th birth anniversary this year. The mega bike rally would be flagged off from Rakabganj Gurdwara on October 6, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, head of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

"The committee is organising the Sarbat Da Bhalla Bike Rally to spread the message of affection, peace and humanity to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev," he said. The bike rally would culminate at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab after passing through various cities.

"It will cover a distance of around 250 km in around 12 hours with brief stopovers at the Kundli border, Panipat, Karnal and Ambala. Programmes highlighting Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy and teachings would be organised to motivate younger generation to follow the Sikh ethos of serving people without any discrimination of region, religion, race or caste, he said.

"So far, around 1,000 Sikh bikers and persons of different faiths have registered for the rally and the total participation is expected to be around 1,500," Sirsa said. Twenty groups of bikers active in the Delhi NCR had actively associated with the rally through WhatsApp and other social media platforms created to promote the event, he said.

The online free registration for the rally can be done through the DSGMC website till September 30. Besides, forms for registration are available at major historic gurdwaras and Sikh educational institutions in Delhi.

The bikers would be provided with literature on the teachings , philosophy and life of Guru Nanak Dev, Sirsa said. The bikes would also be decorated with logos and posters highlighting various aspects of Guru Nanak Dev's life, his teachings and messages, Sirsa added.

