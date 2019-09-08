Cops, firemen thwart suicidal woman's bid to jump from flat

A 46-year-old mentally disturbed woman, who threatened to commit suicide by jumping from her eighth floor flat in suburban Andheri, was rescued by police and fire brigade personnel, an official said on Sunday. She had earlier also tried to end her life, he said.

The woman locked herself in the house, located at Sai Krupa Society in Gundavali area, along with her 18-year-old son in the early hours of Saturday. "When her son tried to open the door, the woman threatened to jump off the balcony of the flat. Their neighbours gathered on hearing the commotion. Her son alerted some relatives who in turn informed the police," he said.

A police team from Andheri led by inspector Balwant Deshmukh then rushed to the spot and started talking to the woman to persuade her against the move as well as to distract her, while they tried to rescue her with the help of the fire brigade, senior police inspector Rajesh Kale said. "While the police engaged her in talks, a fire brigade personnel broke open the door, allowing our staff to rush in and pin her down," he said.

After being rescued, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that she was mentally unstable and undergoing treatment. Kale said according to the woman's relatives, she had tried to commit suicide earlier also.

"She is from a well off family and has been staying in the building since last few years," he said. "To save her life at any cost was our priority and we did that," Kale added..

