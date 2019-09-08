Woman, 4-year-old son injured in cylinder blast in Thane

A 30-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were injured in a cylinder blast in Louis Wadiarea of neighbouring Thane, an official said

The incident happened in the morning, the officialsaid, adding that hospital authorities had termed the woman'scondition as serious

"Anchita Sharma was cooking in her home in a chawl inLouis Wadi today morning. A blast took place due to LPGleakage, leaving her and son Piyush injured," he said.

