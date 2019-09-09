International Development News
Telangana: Youth Congress organises 'cycle yatra' to support party leader's 'Unity in Diversity' campaign

Telangana Youth Congress on Monday organised a cycle rally in Hyderabad to extend their support to the National Youth Congress secretary Santosh Kolkunda who is on a cycle journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

ANI Hyderabad (Telangana)
Updated: 09-09-2019 12:01 IST
Youth Congress leader Santosh Kolkunda at the cycle rally in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Youth Congress on Monday organised a cycle rally in Hyderabad to extend their support to the National Youth Congress secretary Santosh Kolkunda who is on a cycle journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Aiming to spread the message of 'University in Diversity', the youth Congress leader had embarked on the journey last month.

Upon his arrival in Hyderabad as part of his ongoing journey, Kolkunda was felicitated by his fellow party workers, who took out a cycle rally in his support. Speaking at the event to ANI, Kolkunda said, "I am doing a 'Cycle Yatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to promote the message of 'Unity in Diversity' on Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary."

Kolkunda started the journey on August 15 and has so far covered 2500 kilometres. "Along with my Yatra, I am also running a crowdfunding campaign for NGOs working in the field of health, education, sports and the environment. So far, I have collected Rs Five lakh for the cause," he added. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
