International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Political parties supporting CAB on verge of suicide: Mizoram

PTI Guwahati
Updated: 09-09-2019 13:50 IST
Political parties supporting CAB on verge of suicide: Mizoram

Requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to exclude the Northeast from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that all political parties that supported the contentious bill are on the "verge of suicide". Zoramthanga said this while addressing the fourth NEDA conclave here.

"If at all, it (the bill) has to be implemented, then please see if the Northeast can be excluded from it. I request you to look into the vulnerability of the region. "The Citizenship Bill is a very very sensitive issue here. In most of the states where political parties supported it, they are on the verge of suicide," he said.

The Mizoram chief minister said, he has full faith in the present dispensation at the Centre and he believes that it will not take a decision that will adversely affect the interests of the region..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019