U'khand to celebrate Vriksharopan Diwas every year   

Massive plantation drives will be held across Uttarakhand on a particular day each year to expand the green cover and increase rainfall, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Monday. "We will chose a day to celebrate it annually as Vriksharopan Diwas when crores of trees will be planted at different places across the state through public participation," Rawat announced at a programme here to mark Himalaya diwas.

The idea has come from the success of the massive day-long plantation drives conducted last year along the Rispana and Kosi rivers to revive them. With active participation of people from different walks of life nearly four lakh trees were planted along the course of the two rivers.

2.5 lakh trees were planted on a single day along Rispana last year while a total of 1.6 lakh trees were planted along Kosi. Trees are needed to receive adequate rains and recharge the depleting groundwater tables, he said, adding water conservation is central to the idea of environmental protection.

Rawat said environment conservation is in the temperament of 'Uttarakhandis'. Referring to Uttarakhand's traditional festival of Harela which is a celebration of the agrarian lifestyle and worship of mother nature, Rawat said it reflects "our ancestors' far-sighted approach to environment conservation".

He also spoke of efforts underway to stop use of polythene and single use plastic.

