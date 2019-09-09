International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UP: Ex-Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 09-09-2019 15:56 IST
UP: Ex-Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP

BJP leader Kalyan Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh who was earlier in BJP has rejoined the party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here. The 87-year-old leader's tenure as Rajasthan governor ended on September 3.

Singh, a prominent BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014. He had served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, from 1991 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1999. (ANI)

Also Read: Raj CM hosts outgoing Governor Kalyan Singh over tea

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019