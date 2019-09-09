Hill Council of Ladakh members call on Pondy LG

A team of officials and members of the Hill Council of Leh-Ladakh called on Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at her office here on Monday. A press release said the officials and members of the Hill Council of Leh-Ladakh were on a tour to study the administrative process of a Union Territory.

Ladakh will become an union territory after the Centre on August 5 nullified Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories (Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh). The delegation comprised Iftaar Ahmed and Mohammad Shabir (officers) and Phunchok Dorjey and Tsering Morop (Councillors), Bedi was quoted as saying in the release..

