Statue of Ambedkar found damaged in UP's Ballia

A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged at Barauli village under the Bhimpura police station area here, police said. Some anti-social elements damaged the statue on Sunday night, SHO Raj Kumar Singh said, adding that the villagers found the hand of the statute broken in the morning.

Senior police officers, who rushed to the spot, got the statue repaired, the SHO said. He added that a case had been registered and the investigation was on.

