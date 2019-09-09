CG rescues 6 crew members of fishing boat, recovers 4 bodies

The Coast Guard has rescued six crew members of a motorised fishing boat, which capsized in the Palk Straits on September 3, and recovered the bodies of four others. The rescue operation, spanning a six day period, was conducted in rough seas, the Coast Guard said, adding that the vessel was not equipped with basic communication set and sufficient life saving gear.

The boat, with 10 crew members, capsized off Uchipuli while the crew were returning from Cuddalore to Rameswaram in their newly purchased boat. Two of them were rescued after they swam towards a boat they sighted on September 4 morning, the Coast Guard said in a release.

Four others were rescued by CG Ship Abheek on September 5 in coordination with local fishing boats," the CG said, adding search continued for another two days to trace the four others. "However, subsequently four bodies were recovered and handed over to their families," it added.

The CG said frontline Fast Patrol Vessels, hovercraft, Dorniers and helicopters were pressed into service for the rescue operation. The CG said the incident highlighted the persisting problem of fishing boats venturing into the sea without basic communication sets and operating in areas beyond mobile coverage.

"These boats are generally observed to be deficient in carrying lifesaving equipment such as life jacket, life buoy and Distress Alert Transmitters (DATs)," it said..

