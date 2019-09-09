Odisha got Rs 16,000cr in first 100 days of NDA-II: Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said Odisha has received central assistance of over Rs 16,000 crore during the first 100 days of the NDA government's second term. The Centre plans to develop Paradip as a Smart Industrial City, he said while presenting a report card on the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi government.

"The process of land bidding has been initiated to set up industries in Paradip which will be developed as a Smart Industrial City. The proposed project will provide employments", said the Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemicals and Fertilisers. Mandaviya said the Centre has sanctioned about Rs 6,000 crore for infrastructure development of railway network in the state.

"Odisha government has received Rs 4,678 crore for rebuilding infrastructure damaged by cyclone Fani in three phases," he said adding that the state has also received the highest Rs 5,933.89 crore as assistance under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). Replying to a question on the economic slowdown in the country, the minister said it is transitory.

"Global economy is passing through a recession. The fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and we are least affected by the slowdown worldwide. I hope, by end of the year, the country's economy will revive again," he said. Claiming that the central government fully supported Odisha to tackle the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani, he urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to build cyclone resistant infrastructure in the state.

"The need of the hour is to set up cyclone resistant infrastructure in Odisha. I appeal to Naveen ji for taking special care to make infrastructure in coastal areas so that this can remain unaffected by such cyclones," Mandaviya said. He also said the ministry has decided to pick two lighthouses in Odisha to develop them as tourist spots in the state.

This initiative will create new jobs, he said. Abrogation of Article 370 for "the betterment of the people in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh", a slew of economic reforms, legislation against Triple Talaq and death penalty for sexual assault on children are major decisions taken by the Centre during the 100 days of the NDA government, the minister said.

Around Rs 100 lakh crore will be invested in the infrastructure sector, he said adding that the Centre has been focusing on ease of doing business, bringing transparency in GST and IT return filing process and various welfare initiatives. Mandaviya said the NDA-II government has taken a decision to deposit Rs 6,000 to the accounts of every farmer in the country and provide pension of Rs 3,000 per month to every elderly agricultural workers.

The central government has opened 5,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country to provide affordable medicines, he said adding that 300 more kendras will be added..

