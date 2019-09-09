Ker govt to hold SMSE meet in Dubai on October 4

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government would organise a conference of small and medium scale entrepreneurs in Dubai on October 4 to attract foreign investments. A company has been formed by the government for the purpose, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that funds earmarked under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme could be used for reviving the rivers in the state. "We will ensure the cooperation of the public in reviving the rivers.

When the Varattar river was revived, a new culture was formed in the state.Since then the public have participated in huge numbers in government initiatives to revive ecosystems. Non-resident Keralites, corporates and their CSR funds can be utilised to revive rivers in the state," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a the weekly TV interaction programme 'Naam munnott'. Vijayan said the state plans to build permanent shelters in flood prone areas to house those returning from relief camps till their homes are rebuilt.

He also said that the government has undertaken a study of environmental issues and would consider the suggestions made in the Gadgil and Kasthurirangan reports. At least 125 people have lost their lives in the recent heavy rains and landslides in Kerala..

