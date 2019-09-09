Malik urges SMC councillors to work towards making J-K peaceful

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met councillors of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday and urged them to work towards making the state peaceful and prosperous, an official spokesperson said. He met the SMC councillors over tea at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. They were specially invited for an interaction with the governor, he said.

K K Sharma, advisor to the governor, B V R Subrahmanyam, chief secretary and Dheeraj Gupta, principal secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department and other top officials were also present on the occasion. The councillors informed the governor about problems being faced by them due to restrictions in communication, and also requested for suitable accommodation for them in the city.

They also mentioned that funds are yet to be made available to them in order to reach out to people and fulfil the mandate given to them, the spokesperson said. He was informed that the funds were not a problem, but speedy execution and earliest resolving of issues is required to be done by the SMC.

It was mentioned that during the current financial year, out of earmarked grant-in-aid, about Rs 100 crores will be released shortly. Similarly, out of Rs 500 crores to be made available to the SMC under the 14th Finance Commission Award, Rs 86 crores has already been given to the SMC. In addition, 5,000 street lights are being provided in the city through various councillors and after agreement, EESL Corporation of the government of India will start the task of 100 per cent street lights in Srinagar for a period of seven years. The EESL will initiate the work once the situation will improve in the Valley.

The governor announced an additional grant of Rs 18.50 crores at the rate of Rs 25 lakh per ward to the SMC for developmental work, which will be executed after the identification by the concerned councillors. Malik announced purchase and installation of 7,400 street lights for the SMC at the rate of 100 per ward, besides transfer of Street Light Division of Srinagar from the Power Development Department to the SMC.

On the issue regarding the Indian House Hold Latrines (IHHL), the governor assured that verification of all the cases, which were pending, will be completed by September 30. Regarding restriction in communication, he informed that 15 internet terminals have been made operational in the deputy commissioner's office in Srinagar for usage by all the departments, including the SMC.

Malik said the Raj Bhavan is open for public and every grievance reaching his office is being addressed immediately. He also assured that mobile connectivity will be restored very soon in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik observed that a delegation of councillors will be sent outside Jammu and Kashmir to study working of municipalities in other parts of the country. He advised them to work devotedly for ensuring development of their wards and providing uninterrupted basic facilities to people.

