International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Armed goons loot Rs 15 lakh from bank in UP

PTI Baghpat
Updated: 10-09-2019 00:37 IST
Armed goons loot Rs 15 lakh from bank in UP

Image Credit: Pixabay

Three armed miscreants looted Rs 15 lakh from a bank in Gavana village under Chhaprauli Police Station area here on Monday evening.

The trio, who had their faces covered, barged into the Syndicate Bank branch and thrashed a peon before looting the money including Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter and Rs 6 lakh from a locked almirah, SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

On the complaint of the manager Harvendra Singh, an FIR was registered against the three unknown persons and efforts on to nab them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019