Eight LeT militants arrested for threatening locals with posters in Sopore

Eight Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were arrested from Sopore area of Kashmir's Baramulla district for threatening locals with posters, a senior official said on Tuesday. "We have arrested eight LeT militants for posting threatening posters in Sopore and adjoining areas," the official said.

Posters have come up in parts of Kashmir which talk of "civil curfew" and ask people to enforce civil "disobedience". Four members of a family, including a baby girl, were injured last week when terrorists attacked a house in Sopore.

Two men went to the residence of a prominent fruit merchant in Sopore, Hamidullah Rather, to intimidate him. Not finding him there at home, the terrorists shot and injured Rather's family members including 2 1/2-year-old granddaughter Asma Jaan, who is critical.PTI MIJ DV DV

