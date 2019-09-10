Two primary school teachers sacked for getting jobs on forged certificates

Two woman teachers of government primary school here in the Ballia district were sacked for securing jobs on forged educational qualification certificates, an official said on Tuesday. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Subhash Chandra Gupta said Meena Yadav of Bhikampur village primary school was sacked for having submitted forged marksheets of class 10th and class 12th to get the job.

"She was expelled on Monday. She had been working as a teacher since 2005. Instructions have been issued to recover the salary from her since the date of appointment," Gupta said. Another teacher Poonam Yadav of Pindhara village primary school was sacked for having submitted educational qualification certificates of one of her namesakes to secure the job in 2009.

She had submitted certificates of another teacher having the same name and working in a government school in Azamgarh, said Gupta, adding Poonam too was sacked on Monday and the authorities have been instructed to recover the entire salary paid to her as well since her appointment. PTI CORR NAV RAX

