Tell-all book on RSS to hit the stands soon

A new book will discuss topics of India's future, its inter-faith equations, caste politics and the rights of LGBTQ people from the point of view of Rashtra Swayamsevak Sang (RSS), Rupa Publications announced on Tuesday. "The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century", written by Sunil Ambekar, national organising secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will shed light on the right-wing organisation's functioning, outreach and vision for the future.

"The RSS continues to make headlines, despite several books tracing its journey. Curiosity about the functioning of the RSS has increased phenomenally as swayamsevaks have risen to top positions in the government and the Sangh's core ideas of Hindu Rashtra and Ekatmata have become the mainstream lexicon of our social and political space," the publisher said in a statement. The book will analyse topics like the "RSS' idea of India, the place of Islam and other faiths in the country if it becomes a Hindu Rashtra, RSS' project of history writing, and social issues pertaining to the changing nature of a family".

Ambekar also highlights the internal working of the Sangh, its decision-making process, coordination system and its means of expansion, it added. The book will be released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 1 at the Ambedkar International Centre here.

