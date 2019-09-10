Stricter MV Act is curbing traffic rule violations: Minister

Union minister Nityanand Rai claimed on Tuesday that the number of traffic rule violation cases has dwindled after the penalties under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act were made more stringent. States should implement the amended act as it will ensure people's safety on roads, he said at a press conference here.

Under the amended MV Act, fines for traffic offenses have been increased exponentially. "State governments should implement the amended Act, which was tightened in view of the increasing number of accidental deaths due to traffic rule violations," Rai said.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs was replying to a question about the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh not implementing the amended Act yet. "After the implementation of the amended Act, the number of `challans' (fine receipts issued for traffic offenses) has decreased. The act was amended for the sake of people's safety, to curb accidents," Rai said.

On July 31, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Madhya Pradesh government has not implemented it, saying the fines under the new Act are too high.

The state government would implement the Act after proper scrutiny and amendments, Public Relations Department Minister P C Sharma had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)