International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chinmayanand case: SIT searches Shahjahanpur woman's hostel room for 5 hours

PTI Shahjahanpur
Updated: 10-09-2019 18:21 IST
Chinmayanand case: SIT searches Shahjahanpur woman's hostel room for 5 hours

Members of a special investigation team on Tuesday searched the hostel room here of the student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her for a year. The SIT members, accompanied by forensic experts, spent over five hours at the hostel to collect evidence in connection with her allegations against the former Union minister, college sources said.

The student and her family members accompanied the SIT members during the search, they said. The team, which reached the hostel around noon, remained in the room till past 5 pm, examining the postgraduate student’s belongings.

After the search, the room was locked and sealed. The SIT, headed by Inspector General Naveen Arora, was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government on a Supreme Court directive.

The woman appeared before the press on Monday, alleging that Chinmayanand had raped her, and also “physically exploited” her for one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019