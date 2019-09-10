Ethiopia-bound foreigner caught with 17 kg sandalwood at Mumbai airport

An African national was apprehended at the Mumbai airport here on Tuesday for allegedly carrying 17 kg sandalwood, the CISF said. Alzain Mustafa Alzain Salim, a Sudanese national, was supposed to fly to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airways flight on late Tuesday night, they said.

During the screening of his luggage near the departure gate number two of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal-2, the officials noticed some images showing suspicious objects. On physical checking, 17 kg sandalwood in plastic packets was found in the bag, the officials said.

The passenger neither produced valid documents nor gave satisfactory answers about the huge quantity of sandalwood, they said. Immediately, the incident was reported to all concerned departments including Customs and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The Sudanese national along with the recovered sandalwood was handed over to the officials of Forest Department for further legal action.

