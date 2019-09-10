Man arrested for killing wife and two minor sons

A day after a woman and her two minor sons were found dead at a village in Odisha's Kalahandi district, her husband was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing them, a senior police officer said. Postmortem reports and investigation by the police established that Linga Majhi (40), husband of the deceased woman, had committed the triple murder, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police, B Gangadhar said.

While his wife Bimala (35) was found dead on a railway track near her village, Singhjharan, villagers spotted the bodies of her sons, aged 6 and 4 years, in her house lying in a pool of blood with their throat slit on Monday. Investigation showed that Majhi, a mason, had extra marital relationship with another woman for which there was dispute with his wife, the SP said.

Majhi left her and the children in the village around four months ago following repeated quarrels and lived in Bhawanipatna town. Police used the service of dog squad and scientific team in the investigation during which the weapon of offence has been seized, the SP said.

Investigation revealed that on the night of September 8, Majhi visited the house at Singjharan village, about 10 km from here and smothered his wife using a cloth when she opposed his return, the SP said. To give it a colour of suicide, the accused threw the dead body on the railway track about 200 metres from the spot of murder, police said.

From there he again returned home and killed both the minor boys who were asleep with a sharp weapon and left the village, they said. During interrogation Majhi also confessed to have committed the crime, police said..

