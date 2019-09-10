Japanese delegation to collect information about remains of

A Japanese delegation arrived in Nagaland on Tuesday to collect information about the remains of the Japanese soldiers, who died during the World War II in Kohima district, an official said. The delegation under the aegis of first phase of Japan Association for Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC) is on an 11-day visit as part of its mission to collect information by interviewing the informants about the remains of the Japanese soldiers who died during the World War-II in Kohima, a Nagaland government release said here.

Besides that, field investigation of burial sites of the remains will be done based on the information collected in research activities to confirm the burial condition of the remains under the ground by excavating the soil surface at the site, it said. The team will visit villages like Jotsoma, Kigwema, Riisoma under Kohima district.

The Japanese delegation held a meeting with the state government officials led by Nagaland Principal Secretary Menukhol John after their arrival. The Japanese delegation leader, Kazuhiko Furumoto briefed the state officials about the schedules and activities to be taken up by them during their visit and requested the state government to support their survey mission and provide safety and security measures.

Furumoto also sought the support and guidance of Anthropology Department, Kohima Science College in ascertaining the information about the mortal remains from anthropological aspects. Furumoto said that the next phase of exploration is scheduled to be conducted from November 10 to 24, 2019 where the team will focus not only in plain areas but also in hilly and mountainous areas by visiting Yikhum village under Wokha district, Chakhabama in Kohima, Jessami under Ukhrul district of Manipur state.

The Principal Secretary assured the Japanese delegation that the state government would provide necessary assistance and information..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)