Students, professionals gather at Jantar Mantar to mourn 'death of democracy'

Several students and professionals gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to mourn the "death of democracy" and protest against the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on Muharram. The protesters erected a structure resembling a prison which they claimed depicted current state of Kashmir.

On the 10th day of Muharram, Muslims across the world mourn the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet and honour the sacrifices of the martyrs in the battle of Karbala. "We are protesting against injustice, we are protesting against not having a say. As citizens, the government can take decisions and we can plan interventions but it disappointing that the government is not ready to listen. Democracy is not about imposing decisions on citizens by a person. At least let people speak up," Fayak, a former student of Jamia Islamia, said.

The protesters were holding pamphlets which read "death of democracy" and "stand with Kashmir". Expressing concern over the 36 days of "military democracy", the protesters claimed that the government's assertion of "normalcy" in Kashmir is false.

"Today is a very important day for us. Our community is known for its resilience. Today is the 10th day of Muharram. The day Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet sacrificed their lives in the battle. It marks the day of resilience. It is standing up against wrong. It's been 36 days and people have still not been able to speak to their families and the families back home are clueless about their kids, a protester said. Another protester claimed that a month after the abrogation of Article 370, there is lack of communication and shortage of medicines.

"The idea of 'azaadi' that the present government has given to the people of Kashmir is completely false. Government claims that everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir is absolutely false and the people of Kashmir are really horrified. They are unsure about the future of their children," Nikita Chaturvedi, an activist, alleged.

