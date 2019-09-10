Army man suspected to have ended his life was killed by wife,

A 32-year old Army man, suspected to have committed suicide here last month, was allegedly killed by his wife and two others, including her "paramour", and they have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The 26-year old woman confessed to have killed her 32-year old husband, a Havildar in the Army, as he objected to her "illicit" relationship, Commissioner of Police R K Meena told reporters here.

The woman, her paramour and his friend were arrested following investigations, he said. Initially, police registered a case of unnatural death after the soldier was found hanging in his house here on August 19. His wife had then gave a statement that he allegedly committed suicide after a tiff with her.

However, during investigations, police grew suspicious as she kept asking about the autopsy report and made several phone calls to the man with whom she was allegedly having the extra-marital relationship, Meena said. After being warned against the illicit relationship, the woman hatched a plan to kill her husband. She gave alcohol mixed with sedative tablets, brought by the friend of her paramour.

After he fell unconscious, the two other men strangled him to death and enacted the suicide drama, the commissioner said..

