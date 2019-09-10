Karnataka: 6 children drown during Lord Ganesha's idol immersion, CM announces compensation

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of six children who died after drowning during the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol. Four boys and two girls drowned at Maradaghatta village in the district.

The deceased children have been identified as Vaishnavi, Rohit, Teju, Rakshitha, Dhanush, and Veena. A case has been registered at Andersonpet police station. Further probe is on. (ANI)

Also Read: Chennai: Students pray to Lord Ganesha to save Amazon forest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)