4 mowed down by truck in Pune

Four people including two women were mowed down by a truck here on Tuesday, police said. According to the Pune district police, the accident took place at around 9.30 pm near Pirangut area under the Paud Police Station.

"The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and mowed down four people who were on two motorcycles," said a police officer. Three including two women aged 17 and 21 years died on the spot and the fourth one was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

"We are in the process of registering a case against the driver," said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)